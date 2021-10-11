Srinagar, October 11: After the recent spate of terrorist attacks on members of minority communities in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir police has established a minority distress helpline at the police control room, officials said on Monday.

"Kashmir Police have established a minority distress helpline at PCR Kashmir. In case of emergency, one may call for assistance on 0194-2440283," said a tweet by J&K police quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar. Jammu and Kashmir: ‘My Father Was a Fighter’, Says Shraddha Bindroo, Daughter of ML Bindroo Who Was Shot Dead by Terrorists in Srinagar.

Tweet By Kashmir Zone Police:

Kashmir Police established Minority distress #helpline at PCR Kashmir. In case of #emergency, one may call for #assistance on 0194-2482626: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) October 11, 2021

In the past few days, many civilians have been targeted by the terrorists. The victims included Kashmiri chemist M.L. Bindroo, Virinder Paswan, a street vendor from Bihar who worked in Kashmir, Mohamamd Shafi from Bandipore, Supinder Kaur, a school principal, Deepak Chand, a school teacher.

The police had earlier informed that 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in 2021 so far. Out of the 28, five belonged to local Hindu/Sikh communities, while two were non-local Hindu labourers.

