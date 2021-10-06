Srinagar, October 6: A day after M.L. Bindroo, the owner of 'Bindroo Medicate', was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar, his daughter, Shraddha Bindroo, on Wednesday hit out at terrorists. She said her father was a fighter who always said that he would die with his shoes on. "I don't have a single tear in my eyes because he was a fighter, he died like a fighter," she said. "He always said, "I will die with my shoes on."

Terrorists fired upon the owner of 'Bindroo Medicate', Makhan Lal Bindroo near Iqbal Park in Srinagar on Tuesday evening. He was shifted to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Speaking to reporters, Shraddha Bindroo asked the terrorists to fight with education instead of stones and guns given to them by politicians. Shraddha Bindroo, Daughter of Makhan Lal Bindroo, Gives Powerful Response to Terrorists Who Killed Her Father (Watch Video).

Watch: ‘My Father Was a Fighter’, Says Shraddha Bindroo

“My father Makhan Lal Bindroo a Kashmiri Pandit will never die. You can just kill the body and he will be alive in the spirit,” says Dr Shraddha Bindroo. #srinagar #Kashmir pic.twitter.com/Ai938ty2wP — Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri (@Parvaiz_Qadri) October 6, 2021

"Whoever is the person who shot my father dead, come before me, you have some education? My father gave me education, politicians gave you guns and stones, you want to fight with guns and stones, that is cowardice, all politicians are using you, come in front and fight with education," she said.

"I am an associate professor, I started from zero level, my father started from a bicycle, my brother is a famous diabetologist, my mother sits in the shop, that's what Makhan Lal Bindroo made us. A Kashmiri Pandit, he will never die."

