Jammu, January 26: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1.61 crore tourist visits in 2025 through November, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced on Monday. Speaking at the main Republic Day function in Jammu, the L-G commended the region’s resilience and the administration’s efforts to revive the tourism sector following a dual crisis: a major terror attack in Pahalgam in April and significant flooding during August and September. While the figure represents a decline from the 2.36 crore visits recorded in 2024, officials described the numbers as an "encouraging and resilient outcome" given the year's volatile conditions.

Economic Growth and Industry Status

The L-G highlighted that Jammu and Kashmir remains one of the fastest-growing regions in India, with an estimated economic growth rate of 11% at current prices. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for the 2024-25 fiscal year is projected at ₹2,62,458 crore, up from ₹2,36,059 crore the previous year. Sinha noted that the tourism sector, which was granted official "industry status" in 2020, continues to be a primary driver of this growth. This classification has been instrumental in attracting private investment and modernizing infrastructure across the Union Territory. J&K: Heavy Snowfall Turns Kotranka Budhal into Tourist Hotspot in Rajouri.

Recovery from Pahalgam Attack and Floods

The tourism sector faced its most significant hurdles in mid-2025. In April, a terror attack in the Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, leading to the temporary closure of dozens of tourist destinations across both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions. This was compounded by heavy flooding in August and September that disrupted travel and infrastructure. "The sustained and focused efforts of the government have yielded encouraging results," Sinha said, referencing the phased reopening of tourist spots. By late September, the administration had reopened most restricted areas, including parks and gardens in Aru Valley and Bijbehara, following comprehensive security reviews.

Vision for New Destinations and Global Branding

To diversify the region's appeal, the government has identified nine new tourist destinations for development to international standards. The administration is also leaning into sports tourism as a branding tool. The L-G pointed to the success of the Kashmir Marathon—which saw participation from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah—as a way to project an image of safety and openness. A maiden "Jammu Marathon" is currently scheduled for March 2026 to further promote the Jammu division as a hub for wellness and sports tourism. Tourist Paints Himself in Tricolour as He Marks 77th Republic Day at Srinagar's Lal Chowk.

Industrial and Social Development

Beyond tourism, Sinha detailed a broader industrial transformation. Currently, 1,028 industrial units with a proposed investment of ₹27,613 crore have initiated groundwork. Of these, nearly 400 units are expected to begin production by March 2026. The L-G also reaffirmed the government's commitment to the resettlement of Kashmiri migrant families, stating that 3,736 flats have been completed out of a sanctioned 6,000, with the remaining units slated for completion by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

