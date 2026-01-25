Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 25 (ANI): Several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Rajouri district, witnessed heavy snowfall this season, with the Kotranka-Budhal belt in the Pir Panjal range receiving significant snowfall, turning the region into a major attraction for tourists. Local residents said that such heavy snowfall has not been seen in nearly 25 years.

Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma said that due to western disturbances, heavy snowfall has occurred in the Pir Panjal range, with maximum snowfall recorded in the Thanamandi and Kotranka sub-divisions. "During my visit to Thanamandi, basic facilities and essential services were reviewed, and their restoration was checked. Electricity restoration at Kotranka will be completed by tonight. Vehicular movement will be within 1-2 hours. Continuous work on road traffic management is underway from early morning," he said, adding that efforts are being made to ensure uninterrupted rations, water, electricity, medical care and emergency services.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Much Arrears Can Central Govt Employees Get?.

Tourists were seen enjoying the snow in Rajouri as fresh snowfall blanketed large areas, particularly in the Kotranka and Budhal subdivisions. The rare and intense snowfall has drawn visitors not only from the Pir Panjal region and Rajouri district but also from other parts of Jammu and Kashmir and various states across India.

However, heavy snowfall disrupted connectivity in the Rajouri district, with the Rajouri-Kotranka-Budhal road completely blocked by snow. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has deployed teams along with heavy machinery to clear the snow and restore vehicular movement. The road is vital, as it connects Rajouri with Budhal and serves as a key route linking the Reasi district.

Also Read | Shahjahanpur Couple Jump From Pizza Shop on 2nd Floor to Escape Hindu Group, Video Goes Viral.

Many visitors remarked that Rajouri offered an experience similar to that of the Kashmir Valley, with some claiming there was no longer a need to travel far to witness heavy snowfall.

Meanwhile, Bhaderwah turned into a pristine white wonderland as the valley was covered in a thick blanket of snow. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) report, partly cloudy skies are expected to become generally cloudy later in the day, with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 8 degrees Celsius to a minimum of minus 4 degrees Celsius for the region.

Banihal also received fresh snowfall, with generally cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from a maximum of 6.1 degrees Celsius to a minimum of minus 2 degree celsius, according to the IMD. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)