Srinagar, March 15: Police on Wednesday arrested a school teacher in J&K's Srinagar district for sexually harassing a minor girl.

A school teacher identified as Abdul Wahid Bhat was arrested from Chanapora area of Srinagar district for sexually harassing and inappropriately touching a minor girl student. Rape Accused Arrested in J-K's Samba.

Police said that the accused has confessed the crime and has been booked under relevant sections of the law.

