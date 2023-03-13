Samba, Mar 13 (PTI) A rape accused who had been on the run for more than seven months was arrested on Monday in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

A rape case was registered against Manish Sharma at Rakh-Amb Talli police post on July 28 last year, a police spokesperson said.

Rape charges had been proved against him by investigating officers, the official added.

