Srinagar, May 29: A civilian was shot by militants in J&K's Anantnag town on Monday and succumbed to his injuries in a hospital, police said.

The civilian, identified as Deepu, resident of Udhampur of Jammu division, was working as a private circus in an amusement park, near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag town. Manipur Violence: 40 Militants Killed by Security Forces Since Operations Began, Says CM N Biren Singh.

"He later succumbed to critical injuries in the hospital," a police official said, adding that a case has been registered and investigation is on to trace the assailants.

