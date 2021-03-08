Srinagar, March 8: A soldier reportedly committed suicide overnight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Police sources said the sepoy identified as Triverdi Prakash of 6 Rashtriya Rifles shot himself with his service rifle on Sunday evening at Shakti Post in the Keran area. CRPF Personnel Commits Suicide in Ranchi.

"The reason behind the soldier taking the extreme step is being ascertained," sources said.

