Ranchi, February 26: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Friday.

Sompal Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district allegedly shot himself with his AK 47 rifle on Thursday night. He was posted at the Bishunpur picket of Gumla district in September 2020. CRPF Personnel Commits Suicide by Shooting Self With Service Rifle in Jammu And Kashmir.

Police said that Sompal returned to his duty 10 days after holiday. He also took part in his colleague's birthday celebration before going to his room on Thursday.

The body has been sent for postmortem and further probe is on to ascertain the exact cause of the death.

