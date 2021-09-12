Srinagar, Sep 12: Suspected terrorists on Sunday fired upon police party in Srinagar injuring one policeman, officials said.

According to details, terrorists fired upon police party in Khanyar area of Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring a cop in the incident. Jammu & Kashmir: Five Missing After Cloud Burst in Baramulla District.

The injured policeman was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Additional forces have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

