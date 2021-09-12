A could burst has been reported at Kafarnar Bahak, in upper reaches of Baramulla district on Sunday morning. At least five people from the Rajouri district have been reportedly missing after the incident:

Jammu and Kashmir | Cloud burst reported at Kafarnar Bahak, in upper reaches of Baramulla district. Five Bakarwals from Rajouri district were reported missing. Details awaited: Disaster Management Authority, J&K Govt — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

