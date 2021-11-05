Srinagar, November 5: A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces near a hospital here on Friday but the militants managed to flee, police said.

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway. Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists Open Fire at Security Forces at SKIMS Medical College Hospital in Srinagar.

There was a brief fire fight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) November 5, 2021

"There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle.