Jammu, Oct 10: A woman was injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday in J&K's Poonch district.

Colonel Devender Anand, Defence Ministry spokesman said, "At about 1.30 a.m. today, Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Kulgam Encounter.

"Indian army retaliated befittingly".

Police sources said a 40-year-old woman was injured in Pakistan shelling of civilian areas near the LoC in Poonch district.

Pakistan also violated ceasefire in three sectors, Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba, of Poonch district on Friday.

Since the beginning of this year Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

In more than 3,190 such ceasefire violations on the LoC so far, this year, 24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured.

