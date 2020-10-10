Kulgam, October 10: Two terrorists have been neutralised by India's security forces during an encounter at Chingum area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday. The encounter between terrorists and security forces started in the early hours of Saturday. The identities of the slain terrorists were not immediately known. "Kulgam Encounter Update: 02 unidentified terrorists killed. Operation in progress," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Jammu and Kashmir: BJP Leader Survives Terrorist Attack, His PSO Dies After Shooting Down The Attacker.

After receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists in Chingum area, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. The operation to sanitize the area was underway. Jammu and Kashmir: 4 BJP Leaders Resign Hours After Terrorists Attack Party Worker in Badgam.

2 Terrorists Killed in Kulgam Encounter:

Three terrorists were killed during an encounter with security forces at Sagun area in South Kashmir's Shopian district. The encounter started on October 6 and continued the next day, resulting in deaths of three terrorists. Two CRPF men were killed and three others injured October 5 in a terror attack at Kandizal near Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 08:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).