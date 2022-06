Srinagar, June 21: J&K Police on Tuesday attached five houses in Srinagar district as they were reportedly being used for the purpose of militancy and that many attacks on civilians and security forces were conspired and planned by militants while using these houses as hideouts.

"On June 21, 2022, five residential houses of wilful harbourers of militants were attached as per section 2(g) and section 25 of UAP Act. These are the houses where it has been proved beyond doubt that these houses were used for the purpose of militancy and shelter and harbour was voluntarily, knowingly given by the member(s) of these houses. Jammu & Kashmir: 3 LeT Militants, Associate Arrested for Sarpanch’s Murder in Baramulla District.

"Many attacks on civilians, security forces were conspired and planned by militants while using these houses as hideouts," a police statement said.

Two houses have been attached in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Parimpora, while one house each has been attached in the jurisdictions of Panthachowk, Nowhatta and Zakoora Police stations.

"Some more such houses have been identified and any wilful harbouring will be dealt with full force of law," the police said, adding that people should not harbour or give shelter to militants failing which police will be forced to take resort to attachment proceedings.

"In case of any forced/coercive entry by militants into any house, the matter should be brought to the notice of police immediately."

