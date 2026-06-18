Japanese Encephalitis Claims 7 Lives in Assam, 35 Confirmed Cases Reported So Far

The State unit of the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, confirmed on Thursday that seven people have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) across the state since the beginning of the year. According to official data up to June 17, 2026, health authorities have recorded 35 laboratory-confirmed cases of the mosquito-borne viral infection. The announcement included an essential medical clarification from state health officials aimed at addressing public confusion regarding health statistics. NHM Assam Executive Director Dr. Abhijit Sarma stressed that Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) and Japanese Encephalitis (JE) are distinct medical conditions and must not be reported interchangeably.

While JE is a primary underlying cause of AES, officials noted that the two conditions are not synonymous. According to data from the National Centre for Vector-Borne Disease Control (NCVBDC), while JE claimed seven lives out of 35 cases, a broader total of 470 AES cases were recorded during the same period, resulting in 32 deaths. Health authorities explicitly cautioned against combining these figures, noting that separate reporting is required to ensure accurate public tracking of the seasonal outbreak. Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak in Australia: Health Alert Issued Over Deadly Mosquito-Borne Virus in Victoria.

The rise in cases aligns with the state's annual transition into the high-transmission monsoon season, which historically spans from May to October and peaks during July and August. In response to the latest data, the Assam government has launched extensive preparedness measures, focusing on intensified district-level surveillance, optimized hospital case management, and enhanced vaccination coverage in high-risk zones. First Case of Japanese Encephalitis Confirmed in Delhi After 13 Long Years: Know All About Viral Brain Infection.

Assam remains highly vulnerable to the disease due to environmental factors. NCVBDC data reveals that the state has accounted for nearly 62% of all Japanese Encephalitis deaths in India since 2018, registering 609 fatalities during that period. Public health experts attribute the high transmission rates to regional ecology, where heavy rainfall, recurrent flooding, extensive paddy cultivation, and a large livestock population create ideal breeding grounds for the disease-carrying Culex mosquitoes.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).