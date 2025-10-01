Jaunpur, October 1: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, a 75-year-old farmer died just hours after marrying a woman less than half his age. The incident took place in Kuchhmuchh village, leaving the community in disbelief and sparking suspicion over the sudden death.

The deceased, identified as Sangruram, had been living alone since the death of his first wife a year ago, reported NDTV. With no children to support him, he sustained himself through farming. According to relatives, he longed for companionship despite opposition from family members, who advised him against remarrying at his age. Ignoring their concerns, he tied the knot with 35-year-old Manbhavati, a resident of Jalalpur, on September 29. The couple registered their marriage in court before performing traditional rituals at a local temple. Child Marriage in Telangana: 40-Year-Old Man Held for Marrying Class 8 Student While Already Married in Kandiwala, Girl Rescued After Confiding in Teacher; FIR Filed Against 5.

Speaking after the ceremony, Manbhavati said her husband had assured her that she should handle household responsibilities while he would “take care of the children.” She revealed that the newlyweds spent the wedding night largely talking rather than celebrating in traditional fashion. From Aunt to Bride: Bihar Woman Elopes With Nephew, Marries Him in Temple After Dumping Husband and Daughter; Video Goes Viral.

However, tragedy struck the following morning when Sangruram’s health deteriorated suddenly. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The unexpected death has fueled speculation across the village. While some locals believe the demise was a natural consequence of his advanced age, others suspect foul play. Relatives, including nephews residing in Delhi, have demanded to be present before the cremation. They have also questioned whether a post-mortem examination or police inquiry will be conducted to rule out any suspicious circumstances.

The incident has now turned into a subject of heated debate in Jaunpur, with villagers anxiously awaiting clarity on the cause of Sangruram’s death.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

