In a disturbing case of child marriage in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district, a class 8 student was rescued after being married to a 40-year-old married man, Srinivas Goud, in an illegal ceremony. The girl confided in her teacher, who immediately informed the police, leading to an FIR against Goud, his wife, the girl’s mother, the mediator, and the priest involved. The marriage reportedly took place on May 28, arranged by a mediator with the mother’s consent. All five have been charged under the Prevention of Child Marriage Act. The girl has been shifted to a Sakhi Centre for her safety and is receiving counselling. Authorities added that if sexual relations are confirmed, additional charges under the BNS Act will be filed against Goud. Rangareddy Road Accident: 3 Killed, Many Injured As Car Collides With Bus in Telangana.

तेलंगाना में 13 साल की बच्ची की शादी 40 साल के शादीशुदा व्यक्ति से कर दी गई। बच्ची ने ये बात अपने टीचर को बताई। टीचर ने पुलिस को जानकारी दी। शादी करने वाले श्रीनिवास गौड, उसकी पत्नी, बच्ची की मां, मीडियटर और पुरोहित पर FIR हुई। बच्ची से अगर यौन संबंध बने हैं तो FIR में पॉक्सो… pic.twitter.com/Un3jGeX6Y4 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 1, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

