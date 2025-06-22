In a shocking twist straight out of a TV drama, a woman in Bihar’s Jamui district left her husband and 3-year-old daughter to marry her nephew in a temple wedding. Ayushi Kumari, originally from Patna’s Rajeev Nagar, was married to Vishal Dubey in 2021. But over the past two years, she developed a secret love affair with their village nephew Sachin Dubey, which started on social media. On June 15, Ayushi eloped with Sachin, leaving her family stunned. Vishal filed a missing person complaint, after which Ayushi approached court seeking divorce and refused custody of her daughter. In front of both families, Ayushi and Sachin got married at a local temple in Sikarhiya village on Friday evening. Ayushi declared Sachin as her true love and future. Meanwhile, Vishal accepted her decision but denied allegations of harassment, stating she often misbehaved with his mother and child. The case has now gone viral. ‘Caught Cheating, Then Married Off’: UP Man Wipes Wife’s Sindoor, Marries Her to Alleged Lover in Front of Villagers in Gonda; Video Goes Viral.

Bihar Woman Marries Nephew After Dumping Husband and Daughter

