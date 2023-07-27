Ranchi, July 27: A Dalit woman was stripped, thrashed and tied to an eucalyptus tree over her alleged extra marital affair in the Sariya police station area in Jharkhand's Giridih district. The woman in her complaint said that on Wednesday night at 11 p.m. she received a call and was asked to come out of her home. However, when she came out of her home, two youths standing outside her house forcefully made her sit on motorcycle and took her one kilometre away, where she was stripped, thrashed, and tied to the tree. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Five-Year-Old Girl in Barabanki, Leaves Her in Field Believing to Be Dead.

The woman remained tied to the tree whole night, and after locals spotted her and informed police, she was rescued. Rajasthan: Dalit Woman Raped, Set Afire in Barmer Succumbs To Burn Injuries; Accused Arrested.

Police are questioning two youths in this connection. She is undergoing treatment at a local hospital here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).