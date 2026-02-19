Bengaluru, February 19: A 70 year old woman was allegedly murdered inside her Bengaluru home in the early hours of Thursday in a shocking crime linked to debt and robbery. The accused, identified as 33 year old Shivakumar, was arrested within hours of the incident, police said.

Murder Over INR 8 Lakh Debt

According to investigators, the accused owed the victim approximately INR 8 lakh. In an attempt to eliminate the debt and steal valuables, he allegedly entered her residence around 1 am and attacked her while she was asleep. Murder-Suicide Case Rocks Himachal Pradesh: Man Kills Wife Before Hanging Self in Chamba.

The crime took place in the presence of her paralysed husband, who was lying beside her on the same bed and was unable to intervene. Police sources said the woman suffered fatal injuries during the assault.

Gold Jewellery Worth Rs 65 Lakh Stolen

After the murder, the accused allegedly searched the house for valuables and fled with nearly 450 grams of gold jewellery valued at around INR 65 lakh.

In a chilling detail, officials said the suspect later mingled with neighbours gathered outside the house, attempting to avoid suspicion. West Bengal Shocker: Student Found Dead in Hostel Bathroom at IQ City Medical College Hospital in Durgapur After Exam Failure.

Arrest Within Hours

With the help of CCTV footage from the Nelamangala area in Rural Bengaluru, police tracked down and arrested the accused. Authorities have seized a motorcycle, knife and mobile phone believed to have been used in the crime.

The investigation is being led by the Karnataka Police, who confirmed that robbery and debt were the primary motives behind the killing.

Safety Concerns for Elderly Residents

The incident has once again highlighted safety concerns for elderly citizens living in residential neighbourhoods, particularly those caring for ailing family members without adequate security measures.

Further investigation is underway as police prepare to file detailed charges against the accused.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 04:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).