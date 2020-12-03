Ranchi, Dec 3: A brief exchange of fire took place between a group of Maoists and security forces in the Palamu forested area of Jharkhand on Thursday that lead to the seizure of arms and ammunition from the insurgent group.

During the searches, the CRPF said the security personnel recovered one AK 47 rifle, three magazines, some explosives, one Bolt action rifle, one 9mm pistol, one country made weapon, two wireless sets among other items from the battle ground. Odisha Encounter: 4 Maoists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Kalahandi.

It was around 9.30 a.m. when the gunfight broke out between the joint troops of 134 Battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jharkhand Police and over a dozen Maoists in Salandir forest, police said.

The security personnel were on combing and search operation when the gun battle started, said sources.

The Maoist insurgency is an ongoing conflict in Jharkhand, as well as other nine Maoist-infested states. The insurgency started after formation of the CPI-Maoists -- a rebel group consisting of the PWG (People's War Group) and the MCC (Maoist Communist Centre) years ago.

