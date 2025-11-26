Ranchi, November 26: A 22-year-old woman was killed in Jharkhand’s Palamu district after a drunken fight with her husband turned violent, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place late Monday, November 23, in Datam Badi Jharia under the Ramgarh police station.

According to the news agency PTI, Upendra Parhiya (25) was intoxicated when his wife, Shilpi Devi, returned home in a similar state. An argument broke out after he questioned her for coming home drunk. As the confrontation escalated, Upendra allegedly hit her, then lifted her and slammed her to the ground with force, causing fatal injuries. Jharkhand Shocker: Teen Boy Kills Girlfriend, Posts Murder Video on Social Media, Then Dies by Suicide in Lohardaga Jungle.

‘Drunk’ Man Kills Wife for Consuming Alcohol in Jharkhand

Shilpi’s body has been sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem. Upendra was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. The couple had been married for three years and had one child.

On November 23, a man allegedly killed his wife and two young children before taking his own life in Dumka district in Jharkhand. Police recovered the bodies of the deceased, identified as Virendra Kumar (32), his wife Aarti Kumari (27), their son Viraj Kumar (2), and their daughter Ruhi Kumari (4). According to authorities, the woman and children were found dead inside the house, while Virendra’s body was discovered hanging from a tree near the home, with rope marks on his neck indicating suicide. Jharkhand Fire: 4 Children Burnt to Death As Blaze Erupts in Puwal in Chaibasa, Probe Underway.

The bodies were sent to Phulo-Jhano Medical College and Hospital, Dumka, for post-mortem examination. Preliminary investigations suggest that ongoing marital tensions may have triggered the incident. Police said Virendra had brought his wife and children back from her parental home only two days earlier. A domestic disagreement reportedly escalated, leading him to allegedly strangle his wife and children before ending his own life.

