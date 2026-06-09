Jharkhand Shocker: Jeweller Shot Dead by Assailants in Hazaribag; SIT Formed To Probe Murder

A jeweller was shot dead in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, triggering concern among local traders and residents. The victim, identified as Vicky Soni, was attacked near Karso Bridge in the Barhi area. Police have launched an extensive investigation and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify and arrest those responsible, as reported by Dainik Jagran. According to police, Vicky Soni was shot by unidentified assailants near Karso Bridge in Barhi. He sustained critical injuries in the attack and died as a result of the gunshot wounds. The attackers fled the scene after carrying out the crime, prompting a large-scale search operation by law enforcement agencies.

The murder has shocked the local business community, particularly jewellery traders, who have raised concerns over security and law and order in the region. Giridih Shocker: Man Kills 3 Minor Daughters With Sharp Weapon in Jharkhand, Arrested.

Family Was Preparing for Kedarnath Pilgrimage

Reports indicate that Soni and his family were preparing to leave for a pilgrimage to Kedarnath when the incident occurred. The sudden killing has left family members and relatives devastated. Police are examining whether the attack was linked to personal enmity, business rivalry, or any other motive. Investigators are also collecting evidence from the crime scene and reviewing available leads to establish the sequence of events leading up to the murder.

SIT Constituted for Investigation

Hazaribag police have formed a Special Investigation Team to expedite the probe. Senior officers said multiple teams are working to gather intelligence, question suspects and analyze technical evidence. Authorities are also examining CCTV footage from nearby locations and tracking the movement of suspected individuals. Police officials have assured the victim’s family and the public that every effort is being made to solve the case at the earliest. Jharkhand Shocker: Man Arrested in Giridih for Hacking 3 Minor Daughters to Death After Family Dispute.

The killing has sparked anger among local traders, many of whom have called for stringent action against the perpetrators. Members of the business community have urged the administration to strengthen security measures and ensure the safety of traders operating in the district. Representatives of trader associations have also sought a speedy investigation and the arrest of all those involved in the crime.

Jharkhand has witnessed several incidents involving attacks on businessmen and jewellers in recent years, prompting demands for stronger policing and improved surveillance. In the latest case, investigators are pursuing all possible angles, including criminal conspiracy and targeted violence. The investigation remains ongoing, and police said further details will be shared as new evidence emerges.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Jagran), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 08:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).