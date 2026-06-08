In a tragic incident reported from Jharkhand's Giridih district, a man allegedly hacked his three minor daughters to death following a domestic dispute. The local police responded swiftly to the scene and arrested the accused on Monday. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the local police station in the Giridih district. Authorities identified the accused as a resident of the area who was reportedly undergoing significant stress due to long-standing family arguments and domestic conflicts. Ranchi Shocker: ITI Student Dies by Suicide After Video Call With Girlfriend, Jharkhand Police Probe Relationship Angle.

According to preliminary investigations, a heated confrontation broke out within the household late at night. In a sudden fit of rage, the suspect grabbed a sharp-edged domestic weapon and attacked his three young daughters, who succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Neighbors alerted the local authorities after hearing a commotion from the residence. A police team arrived at the location shortly after receiving the information, took custody of the bodies for post-mortem examination, and successfully apprehended the accused before he could flee. Ranchi Shocker: Man 'Beaten to Death' for 'Molesting' Woman in Jharkhand; Police Probing Incident From All Angles.

Senior police officials stated that a formal case has been registered under relevant sections of the law. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, and a detailed interrogation of the suspect is underway to establish the exact sequence of events leading up to the crime.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2026 01:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).