Jamshedpur, September 19: A 25-year-old jumped into the Kharkai river along with her minor kids on Friday night in Jameshpur city of Jharkhand's Singhbhum district. The deceased have been identified as Santoshi, her four-year-old daughter Manisha and her one-year-old son Manish. The incident took place at the Kadma toll bridge site. It comes under the Kadma police station area. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Attempts Suicide by Jumping in Ganga River After Alleged Rape by Traffic Police Constable.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the family members of the deceased claimed that she was of unsound mind. Santoshi’s husband, Govardhan Sardar, is a mason. The woman’s husband said that in the past also she had reportedly left her house thrice and was to brought back by the family. The woman was a resident of Ramjanamnagar. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Four Of Family End Life By Jumping Into Godavari River In East Godavari District; Probe Underway.

However, a local told the media house that the deceased was upset with her husband for taking proper care of her and the kids. On Thursday night, the couple reportedly had a fight. “Govardhan, who was an alcoholic and was jobless, paid no attention to his household responsibilities. His wife used to work to look after the children, reported TOI quoting the local as saying.

The police have started an investigation into the matter. The bodies of the deceased are yet to be recovered. A search operation has been launched to recover the bodies.

