Kanpur, September 13: A woman, allegedly raped repeatedly by her uncle who is a traffic police constable, attempted suicide by jumping into the Ganga river here. The incident took place on Sunday evening. The woman was saved by divers. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Pramod Kumar, said that a case has been registered on the basis of the woman's complaint and investigations are underway.

The woman, 25, is a resident of Mirzapur district. She alleged that her uncle, who is a head traffic constable, had called her family to Allahabad in January 2019 to attend Kumbh Mela. During her stay in Allahabad, her uncle took her to a hotel where he gave her a cold drink laced with sedatives, and after she fell unconscious, he allegedly raped her and made a video to blackmail her. Rajasthan Police Officer, Woman Constable Obscene Video Case: Arrested Cop Hiralal Saini Seen Engaging in Obscene Activities With Lady Constable's 6-Year-Old Son in Another Viral Clip.

She claimed that her uncle raped her several times in Allahabad and Kanpur over the past two years. When she became pregnant, he allegedly gave her a pill to abort the pregnancy.

The DCP said that the woman told the police that on Sunday, the accused and his son took her to a room in the Chakeri area in Kanpur where they made another video of her to blackmail her.

When she resisted, they started to beat her up and threatened her with dire consequences. After escaping from their clutches, the woman made a call to the police helpline number before jumping into the river, but was saved by PRV personnel.

The DCP said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the traffic police constable and his son, but the two have not been arrested yet. DCP (Traffic) B.B.G.T.S. Murthy said the constable would be placed under suspension after recording the woman's statement before the magistrate. The woman is also being sent for medical examination.

