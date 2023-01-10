Joshimath, January 10: The demolition work to raze structures damaged due to land subsidence in Uttarakhand's Joshimath saw a huge protest by locals, who were not ready to vacate their houses unless they are not paid 'proper' compensation for their losses. A large number of police along with SDRF, NDRF personnel was deployed for smooth demolition on Tuesday but the locals turned down the administration's request to vacate buildings. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Supreme Court Declines Urgent Hearing, Says 'Democratically Elected Institutions Working on It'.

Two JCBs, a big crane and two tipper trucks, along with 60 labourers were brought in for demolition of two hotels -- Malari Inn and Mount View -- which have leaned towards each other. But, due to heavy protests, the demolition could not be started till late evening. However, water, electricity, telephone lines were removed from the area by the administration. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Fresh Cracks Appear on Some Houses in Chamoli's Karnaprayag Area Amid Fears Around Sinking (Watch Video).

The affected residents are demanding 'proper' rehabilitation and compensation. They said that they will not vacate buildings until the government does not give them proper compensation and rehabilitation. In support of the affected people, villagers also reached Joshimath and took out a procession.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2023 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).