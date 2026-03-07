Dehradun, March 7: A video of two men stealing the seasonal flowers planted for the beautification of the city of Dehradun in Uttarakhand has gone viral on social media. Unidentified individuals have been stealing premium seasonal flowers and decorative pots recently planted by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation. One of such acts has been caught on camera and the video of it went viral.

The beautification project was part of a larger initiative to enhance the aesthetic appeal of Dehradun’s major thoroughfares, but the recurring thefts are now threatening the progress and budget of the local administration. Local residents and morning walkers were the first to notice the empty patches where vibrant flowers once stood. Uttarakhand: Chaos Occurs at Kempty Falls After Snake Enters Among Tourists Enjoying Bathing at Famous Waterfall Near Mussoorie, Video Goes Viral.

Men Caught on Camera Stealing Seasonal Flowers Planted for City Beautification in Dehradun

😡 ये कैसी मानसिकता है? प्रशासन सजाता है और कुछ लोग उजाड़ देते हैं! 🥀 वीडियो देहरादून के सहस्त्रधारा रोड का है। जहां डिवाइडर पर लगे सुंदर पौधों को दो युवक दिनदहाड़े बाइक पर आते हैं और काट कर ले जाते हैं। वहीं अब MDDA ने इस हरकत का संज्ञान ले लिया और वीसी बंशीधर तिवारी ने साफ… pic.twitter.com/MWNMbt7bmf — bhUpi Panwar (@askbhupi) March 6, 2026

According to workers involved in the project, dozens of pots containing expensive varieties of seasonal flora have been taken over the last few nights. The Sahastradhara Road stretch is a primary route for tourists and locals alike, making it a priority area for the city's "Green Dehradun" mission. Authorities have noted that the thieves appear to be targeting specific, high-value ornamental plants that are currently in full bloom.

The Municipal Corporation had invested significant resources into transforming Sahastradhara Road into a "model road" with landscaped medians and colorful floral displays. The theft of these plants not only results in financial loss but also creates an unappealing sight of broken soil and empty plastic crates. Officials stated that replacing these plants repeatedly is becoming an unsustainable expense for the department. Uttarakhand: 2 Men Seen Drinking Alcohol Near Tungnath Temple, Video Sparks Outrage.

Residents have expressed their disappointment, noting that such acts of vandalism undermine the community's efforts to keep the city clean and beautiful. "It takes weeks to nurture these plants, and someone just comes at night and loads them into a vehicle," said a local shopkeeper.

In response to the complaints, the local police have increased patrolling along the Sahastradhara and Rajpur Road stretches during late-night hours. However, the lack of functional CCTV cameras in specific ornamental zones has made it difficult to identify the perpetrators. The Municipal Corporation is now considering installing hidden cameras or hiring private security guards to monitor the green belts.

Authorities are also appealing to the public to report any suspicious activity involving vehicles stopped near the medians at night. There is growing suspicion that the stolen plants are being resold in local markets or used for private residential gardens, as the thefts appear to be selective rather than random acts of mischief.

