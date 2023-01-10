The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined urgent hearing of Joshimath sinking incidents that has been taking place in Uttarakhand and has posted the matter for hearing on January 16. The Supreme Court said that everything which is important need not come to the apex court. "There are democratically elected institutions working on it," the court observed. Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand's Hotel Malari Inn To Be Demolished Today, Owner Urges for Valuation Before Demolition.

