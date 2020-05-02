Justice AK Tripathi, Lokpal Member, Dies of COVID-19 Days After Admission to Delhi AIIMS

Justice AK Tripathi dies of COVID-19 | (Photo Credits: lokpal.gov.in)

New Delhi, May 2: Justice (retired) AK Tripathi, member of the Lokpal committee, died due to coronavirus on Saturday, reports said. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) last month after he was infected with COVID-19. His condition deteriorated in the past week, with medics putting him on ventilator support. India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 37,776 With 2,411 New Cases and 71 Deaths in Last 24 Hours; Over 10,000 Patients Recover So Far.

The former judge, aged 62, had contracted the infection from either his daughter or the cook, reports said. While both of them recently recovered from the highly contagious disease, Justice Tripathi's age factored against him in the fight against COVID-19.

Justice Tripathi was one of the four judicial members of the Lokpal or the ombudsman group -- the formation of which preceded a mass movement in the nation. The ex-judge had also served as the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.

Breaking: Justice AK Tripathi Dies of COVID-19

Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi dies due to coronavirus: Sources pic.twitter.com/C6XIsZpT4P — NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2020

The death of Justice Tripathi comes amid alarming rise in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths across the nation. The country clocked its biggest single-day spike in fatality count on Friday, when 77 COVID-19 patients were confirmed to have died in a span of 24 hours. The toll was recorded as 71 in the latest update issued by the Health Ministry.

The number of cases, meanwhile, jumped by over 2,400 -- marking the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak of disease in India. The overall count of cases reached to 37,776, whereas, the death toll has surged to 1,223. A total of 10,017 persons have recovered from coronavirus so far.