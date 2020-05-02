India's COVID-19 Tally Rises to 37,776 With 2,411 New Cases and 71 Deaths in Last 24 Hours; Over 10,000 Patients Recover So Far

Coronavirus in India | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, May 2: The total number of coronavirus cases in India surged to 37,776, as per the second update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. The numbers include 26,535 active patients, who are being treated at COVID-19 designated hospitals across the nation. The death count has accelerated to 1,223. Check Updated List of Red, Orange and Green Zones in India Based on COVID-19 Hotspots.

In the last 24 hours, the fatality toll increased by 71. The corresponding period also saw the tally of cases surging to 2,411. This is the sharpest single-day spike recorded in India since the outbreak of coronavirus.

The numbers, though depicting an ascent in the coronavirus cases, also show an increase in India's cure percentage. A total of 10,017 patients have been discharged so far, as per the latest data, taking the country's recovery rate to 26.49 percent.

While India's recovery rate is constantly rising, the growing number of new coronavirus cases remain the topmost concern. This marks the second consecutive day when India has recorded a surge of more than 2,000 new cases. The recent spike comes days after the nation was eyeing the flattening of curve -- in view of the total lockdown imposed.

While the Centre has credited lockdown for the relatively low COVID-19 cases vis-a-vis the United States and Europe, it has decided to relax certain restrictions from May 4 to restart essential economic activities. The country has been divided into three zones - red, orange and green - based on the threat of coronavirus spread.

Most of the restrictions are centred in districts falling under the red zone, whereas, the minimal regulations would be imposed in areas falling under the green category.

Worldwide, the pandemic has claimed more than 240,000 lives and infected more than 3.4 million people. The bulk of infections were recorded in Europe, where 1,500,000 persons were diagnosed with the crippling disease. Even as the world awaits the development of vaccine, experts in the US and China have warned of a second phase of the virus outbreak, akin to influenza.