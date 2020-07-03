Kanpur, July 3: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of eight police personnel who were killed by criminals during a raid to nab gangster Vikas Dubey in Kanpur district. The CM also announced pension and government job to the family of the deceased police officials. Kanpur Encounter: 8 UP Police Personnel Including DSP Killed in Failed Raid, 2 Criminals Shot Dead Later.

"In Kanpur encounter, our 8 policemen lost their lives and 2 criminals died. The sacrifice of our policemen won't go in vain. People responsible for this, won't be spared. Govt will provide an ex gratia of Rs 1 crore each to the kin of deceased, pension and government job," Yogi Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister had earlier visited Kanpur to pay tributes to the slain policemen who lost their lives in an encounter at Bikaru village in the district. He also directed officials to take strict action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the opposition has targeted the Yogi government over law and order situation in the state. Leaders of Congress, Samajwadi Party (SP), the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) hailed police officials for their bravery and demanded strict action against the guilty.

“This is the most shameful incident in UP, where duty-bound police personnel paid the price with their lives for the nexus between criminals and people in power. The criminals should be caught alive and the state government must be exposed,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the "Law and order situation in UP has worsened, criminals have become fearless, while the public and the police are feeling unsafe," adding that "stern action after such a horrific incident."

BSP chief Mayawati called the incident “sad, shameful, and unfortunate”. She also said that the UP government needs to be more prepared in terms of Law and order. “The government must not spare the criminals, at any cost, in such a sensational incident even if it requires a special operation," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

