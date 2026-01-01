Lucknow, January 1: Shankh Airlines, India’s newest domestic carrier, is scheduled to begin commercial flight operations in the first half of January 2026. Headquartered in Uttar Pradesh, the airline will initially operate a fleet of three leased Airbus aircraft, connecting its primary hub in Lucknow to major metropolitan hubs including Delhi and Mumbai. Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma confirmed that the airline has already secured its No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, marking a significant milestone in its journey toward a full launch.

Phased Expansion and Fleet Growth

The airline’s rollout strategy focuses on strengthening regional connectivity before expanding its national footprint. Following the initial launch, two additional aircraft are expected to join the fleet within the next 45 days. While the first phase prioritises routes within Uttar Pradesh and key metros, Vishwakarma noted that the long-term goal is to provide pan-India coverage. Shankh Air, Air Kerala, Alhind Air: 3 New Airlines To Start Their Operations India This Year, Check Initial Flight Routes and Other Details Here.

"At present, our fleet size is limited, but as it grows, we will cover the entire country," Vishwakarma stated. Looking further ahead, the carrier has set its sights on international operations, with a projected start date between 2028 and 2029.

Challenging the ‘Luxury’ Perception

A core objective of Shankh Airlines is to democratize air travel, specifically targeting middle-class passengers and first-time flyers. Vishwakarma, who emphasizes that aircraft should be viewed as a practical "means of transport" rather than an exclusive luxury, has committed to a pricing model that avoids fare hikes during peak festival seasons. India’s Aviation Market Set for Shake-Up as Al Hind Air, FlyExpress and Shankh Air Prepare for Launch, All You Need To Know.

While business-class seating will be available at premium rates, the airline's overall strategy is designed to compete on service quality and accessibility. The venture is backed by its parent company, Shankh Agencies, with aircraft acquired through external leasing and financing.

From the Road to the Skies

The launch of Shankh Airlines marks a personal milestone for 35-year-old Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma. His entrepreneurial journey began on the streets of Kanpur, where he worked as a loader and auto-rickshaw driver. After several failed small business attempts, he found success in the cement and steel trades starting in 2014.

Today, his business interests span mining, construction, and transportation, including a logistics fleet of over 400 trucks. The idea for the airline was born four years ago, fueled by Vishwakarma’s observation that the aviation sector’s lack of a credit-based system offered a more stable foundation for growth compared to other industries.

Strengthening the Aviation Market

Shankh Airlines enters the market at a time when the Indian government is actively encouraging new players to challenge the existing duopoly in the domestic skies. Alongside Shankh, other carriers like Al Hind Air and FlyExpress have also recently received regulatory clearances.

The airline is expected to create significant employment opportunities for youth in the Uttar Pradesh region as it scales its operations. "We are not concerned about who controls what," Vishwakarma said regarding market competition. "Our focus is on improving ourselves."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Today ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 01, 2026 08:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).