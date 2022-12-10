Kanpur, December 10: A woman who was fond of watching television serials, took cue from a show and first allegedly killed her father-in-law by giving him an overdose of medicines and then savagely attacked her husband with the help of her paramour. Though the man survived the attack with critical injuries, the accused allegedly gave him an overdose of medicines which led to his death.

TOI reported that Rishabh Tiwari, 29, a resident of Kalyanpur, was attacked near the Chakkarpur village on the night of November 27. He was discharged from the hospital after treatment on November 30, but died on December 3. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Steals Rs 9 Lakh Cash, Gold From Neighbour’s House, Buys Rs 1 Lakh Bike For Boyfriend; Arrested

The police said that Rishabh, whose parents had passed away, used to live with wife Sapna (26) on Shivli Road in Kalyanpur area of the city. Police said that Rishabh along with his friend Manish had gone to Chakkarpur village on a two-wheeler to attend a wedding ceremony on November 27. While on way back, he was brutally attacked with a 'chapar' (sharp-edged weapon) near Chakkarpur village by two unidentified men following which he suffered grievous wounds. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Trying To Rape Minor Boy During Wedding Function in Ghaziabad

Subsequently, the police were informed and later he was admitted to a private hospital in Swaroopnagar. Rishabh was discharged from the hospital on December 1, but within a few hours his condition deteriorated and he was again admitted to the hospital, where he died during treatment on December 3.

Since the postmortem of Rishabh could not clear the cause of death. The police preserved the viscera and sent it for the laboratory test. After registering an FIR, cops started investigations. The police went through the chat of Sapna and and her alleged paramour Raj Kapoor, the conspiracy of murder of husband Rishabh surfaced.

Inspector Sachendi Pradyumna Kumar Singh said that both had discussed medicine overdose and Raj had even bought medicines and gave them to Sapna. During sustained grilling, the two broke down and confessed to their crime. Raj's friend Satendra and a medical shop owner Surendra, with whom also Sapna had an illicit affair, were also involved in the crime. After the attack, Raj had even sent a message to Sapna that the task had been accomplished.

Rishabh's kin informed police that before killing her husband, she had also killed her father-in-law in the same way. All four accused have been arrested and sent to jail.

