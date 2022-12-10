Mumbai, December 10: Achole police have arrested a 21-year-old woman and her minor boyfriend in Nalasopara in connection with the theft of cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 9.36 lakh from her neighbour’s home. The police also arrested the woman’s minor boyfriend in connection to the crime.

Midday quoted police as saying that the complainant, Divya Suresh Patel who is a resident of Rashmi Garden in Evershine City, Nalasopara East found the cash and ornaments missing on November 23 and approached Achole police. Mumbai Shocker: Husband Tries To Kill Wife by Forcibly Feeding Her Juice Laced With Poison in Dombivali, Arrested

Initially the cops failed to get any clue from the CCTV footage and inquired with Patel to check who knew about the cash and gold at her place. Police said that Patel informed them of mentioning about the valuable goods to other women in the building with whom she would hang out. Mumbai Shocker: Minor Girl Steals Rs 5 Lakh Cash, Gold and Diamond Jewellery After Boyfriend Blackmails Her Over Nude Pictures; Complaint Filed

Cops than started keeping a watch on each of the women from the group. It came to their notice that a 21-year-old woman, who was part of the group, had recently bought furniture, jewellery as well as a bike worth Rs 1 lakh for her boyfriend despite not having any change in the source of income. When the cops interrogated her, she confessed to the crime.

Police have recovered around R4.5 lakh from the accused. She used the rest of the money to buy things, perform a puja at her home and have fun with her minor boyfriend. The duo have been booked under relevant sections of IPC. The accused woman has been remanded in police custody while the boy has been sent to a correction home

