Ghaziabad, December 9: A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to rape a boy who had come here with his family on a visit from Adelaide city of Australia, police said on Friday.

The boy's family was staying with his father's friend in Chattarpur area of Delhi and had come here to Akash Nagar colony of Masuri to attend a marriage, police said. UP Shocker: Mentally Unstable Man Kills His Elder Brother With Axe After Argument in Kaushambhi.

The incident happened Thursday night during the marriage function, when the accused took the nine-year-old boy to a bathroom and tried to rape him, ACP Sadar Nimish Patil said. UP Shocker: Mother of Four Children Ends Life After Sexually Harassed by Youth in Pilibhit.

When the boy shouted for help, his parents reached there and apprehended the culprit, who has been identified as Nishant Sharma of Ganga Nagar colony of Meerut. He was handed over to the police.

The accused has been sent to jail having been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and also the POCSO Act, ACP Patil added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)