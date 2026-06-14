Karnal Rape Case: Blind Rape Survivor Identifies Accused by Their Voices; Punjab and Haryana High Court Denies Bail to 3 Juveniles

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied bail to three juveniles accused of the gang rape of a visually impaired and specially abled minor girl, emphasising the gravity of the offense and the unique nature of the evidence. Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal upheld previous rulings by the Juvenile Justice Board of Karnal and a fast-track additional sessions court in Haryana, determining that releasing the children-in-conflict-with-law (CCLs) would compromise the ongoing legal proceedings.

Central to the court’s decision was the fact that the victim, despite her severe physical and cognitive disabilities, successfully identified all three accused individuals by their voices during her formal testimony. Punjab and Haryana High Court Upholds Visitation Rights of Alleged Drug Addict Father, Says 'A Parent May Be Morally Bad in Societal Sense but May Be Good for Child'.

Origin of the Case and Discovery

The criminal matter was first initiated after the Chairman of the Karnal Child Welfare Committee (CWC) discovered the victim under highly distressing circumstances. While visiting the Ansal Town locality for official work, the Chairman observed a young girl eating soil in public view and noted physical signs indicating a pregnancy. Following an immediate inquiry, the victim's mother revealed that her daughter was blind and mentally challenged. She alleged that the repeated s*xual assaults had taken place in a nearby public park. The family further alleged that one of the perpetrators resided in the immediate neighbourhood and that his mother had issued threats to intimidate them against approaching law enforcement.

Evidence of Voice Identification

During the high court proceedings, the state counsel strongly opposed the bail applications, citing the vulnerabilities of the minor victim. The prosecution presented medical documentation confirming that the repeated s*xual assaults had resulted in the victim becoming pregnant. Although the victim’s visual impairment prevented her from visually recognising her attackers or naming them initially, the state counsel informed the bench that she had firmly identified the three juveniles by their voices during her cross-examination. The prosecution also noted that the trial is actively progressing, with four out of nineteen listed witnesses already examined, arguing that granting regular bail at this stage would disrupt the judicial process.

Balancing Juvenile Law and Justice

In the formal order, Justice Nagpal referenced established Supreme Court precedents, noting that while the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015 is designed fundamentally as reformative and beneficial legislation, courts must maintain heightened sensitivity when dealing with heinous crimes such as rape and murder. The high court observed that statutory provisions for juvenile rehabilitation do not automatically override the surrounding facts and gravity of an exceptional case.

"The victim in the case is a mentally challenged, blind minor girl," the high court bench noted in its order. "The offence has been reported by the Chairman of the Child Welfare Committee, who found her pregnant, eating soil and declared her a child in need of care and protection. Upon medical examination, she was found pregnant," the court added. HC on 'Unwanted Pregnancy': Punjab and Haryana High Court Permits Woman To Terminate Pregnancy After She Claims Being Raped on False Promise of Marriage.

Court Concludes Offense Shakes Judicial Conscience

The bench further validated the victim's account, stating, "Prosecutrix has since been examined and has supported the prosecution's case, identifying the three CCLs by voice. The offence allegedly committed is grave and heinous and shakes the judicial conscience of the court." The court concluded that while the gravity of a charge alone cannot be the sole basis to deny bail to a minor, the cumulative circumstances of this case made it necessary to keep the accused in custody. The bench ruled that the juveniles do not deserve the concession of bail at this juncture, regardless of their period of incarceration in a designated place of safety, and subsequently dismissed the revision petitions.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 09:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).