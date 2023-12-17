The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently upheld the visitation rights granted to an alleged drug addict father of a 10-year-old daughter. The court while upholding the man's visitation rights said that a "man or a woman may be bad for someone in a contextual relationship; however, the same does not necessarily mean that the person is bad for his/her child" The court also noted the trial court's observation that the father is "dependent on chemicals" and his treatment has not been completed yet as per records. However, the court stated, "These observations so made ipso facto, do not make the father to be a bad man and no conclusive opinion can be made about his being dependent upon chemicals. A man or a woman may be bad for someone in a contextual relationship, the same does not necessarily mean that the person is bad for his/her child." HC on Stray Dog Bite: Punjab and Haryana High Court Sets Minimum Compensation at Rs 10,000 Per Tooth Mark, Declares State Responsible for Animal Attacks.

HC on Visitation Rights

