The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently allowed a woman to terminate her pregnancy for over 12 weeks after she claimed that she was raped on the false promise of marriage. The court, while allowing the medical termination of an "unwanted pregnancy", said that the unwanted pregnancy may affect the woman's ability to pursue other opportunities in life, including employment and contributing to her family's income. "Forced into an unwanted pregnancy, a woman is likely to experience significant physical and emotional challenges. Dealing with the aftermath of such a pregnancy, even after childbirth, places an extra burden on the petitioner, affecting her ability to pursue other opportunities in life, such as employment and contributing to her family's income," Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj said. HC on Lawful Guardian: Punjab and Haryana High Court Quashes Complaint Accusing Woman of Kidnapping Her Child, Says 'Both Parents of a Child Are Equal Natural Guardians'.

HC on Pregnancy Termination

