Mangaluru, July 17: A married couple was arrested by the Mangaluru City police on Saturday allegedly in possession and supplying ganja. The couple used to sell ganja or marijuana to the public and college students, said police.

As per the report published by the TOI, the accused couple, identified as Vikki Bappal (28), and his wife Anjana (21). The police seized ganja worth Rs 22,000, Rs 1,500 in cash, a mobile phone, and a digital weighing scale from the accused. According to the police, the total worth of seized items is approximately Rs 92,000. Manipur Opium Seizure: Police Arrest Rajasthan Man With 136.03 Kg of Narcotic Drug.

Reportedly, cops received information on Saturday about the couple allegedly involved in ganja peddling. A police team was constituted and a raid was conducted at a house in Kavoor. According to police, Vikki has been a repeat offender with 13 cases, including an attempted murder case against him.

