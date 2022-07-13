Manipur, July 14: A case of major drug bust has come to light from India's North Eastern State of Manipur. Police on Tuesday held a Rajasthani man with 136.03 kg of opium from Imphal.

A truck driver in the Minuthong area was arrested by the Imphal West District Police for carrying opium worth Rs 10 crore in his truck. After receiving information about the transportation of narcotic items, a team of commandos rushed to the Minuthong area and intercepted the vehicle as part of an operation of the Imphal West District Police called War on Drugs 2.0.

"As a part of War against Drugs 2.0, Imphal West District Police carried out an operation based on specific information about transportation of narcotic items. A strong team of commandos along with gazetted officers rushed to the Mithuthong area and intercepted the truck while it was coming from North AOC side towards Mithuthong near MMTA area around 6:30 pm," Ksh Shivakanta Singh, the Superintendent of Imphal West Police and IPS officer, said.

A total of 138 packets of suspected opium packets found to weigh approximately 136.03 kgs were confiscated. The opium, according to Singh, would be worth Rs 10 crore in the international market.

The arrested driver, namely Saddhik Mohammad (44), disclosed that the recovered suspected opium packets were handed over to him by an unknown person, who was sent by his partner namely Om Prakash of Jodhpur, to be transported to Rajasthan.

The vehicle, ostensibly carrying plywood was probed, from where a modified box concealing 131 packets of suspected opium packed in brown cello tape was found. On further checking the vehicle, another seven packets of suspected opium were also found.

"In the presence of an Executive Magistrate and Gazetted Officers, we carried out a search by observing all formalities, in which we found one modified box-type compartment on the bottom body of the vehicle which was suspected to be concealing some items. Upon opening the iron cover of the box, 131 packets of suspected opium were found packed in brown cello tape. We conducted a search of the vehicle again and found another seven packets of suspected opium concealed inside the front dashboard of the vehicle. The driver was arrested at about 9:10 pm, and we seized the recovered items at 10.00 pm by observing all necessary formalities," Singh added.

The team of commanders was led by Inspector P. Achouba Meetei, Officer in Charge of the Commando - Imphal West and Inspector Gunachandra Chanam assisted by Sub-Inspector S Barun Singh under the command of M Amit Singh, a Manipur Police Service (MPS) officer and Additional Superintendent of Police (Operation).

The overall supervision of the case was taken over by Superintendent of Police and IPS officer, Ksh Shivakanta Singh.

