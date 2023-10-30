Tumakuru, October 30: The Karnataka forest department sleuths have arrested four persons in connection with killing of eight bats for meat in Tumakuru district, said officials on Monday. The arrested were identified as Ranganatha, Ramakrishna, Shivashankara and Ranga, all residents of Hombalammapete near Magadi town. Snake Attack in Karnataka: Young Farmer Dies After Being Bitten by Snake in Hassan.

The accused had killed eight bats at a farm in Kadaramanahalli. Acting on a tip-off Huliyurudurga Range Forest Officers rushed to the spot and caught the accused and seized the bats killed for meat. Further investigation was on. Bengaluru Shocker: Young Woman Sexually Harassed by Elderly Man in Lulu Mall, Police Begin Probe as Video Goes Viral.

The central government had made amendments in the Wildlife Protection Act under which common crows, fruit bats and rats have been placed under Schedule II, a protected category. As per the amendment passed by Parliament, killing of animals in the protected list is punishable with imprisonment for three years and a fine of up to Rs 25,000.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).