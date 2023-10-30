Hassan, October 30: A young farmer died after being bitten by a snake at his farm in this Karnataka district on Monday. The deceased has been identified as 27-year-old Abhilash, a resident of Devaraguddenahalli village near Holenarasipura in Hassan district. Snake Attack in Karnataka Video: Girl Narrowly Escapes Being Bitten by Cobra on Doorstep in Belagavi.

According to police, the incident took place late on Sunday night when Abhilash had gone to his farm to water the crop. Though he was rushed to Holenarasipura hospital, he succumbed to the snake bite. Snake Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 25 People Die After Being Bitten by Reptiles in UP Due to Waterlogging in Several Areas.

Abhilash was into horticulture and cattle farming. The jurisdictional Hale Halli police have registered a case in this regard.

