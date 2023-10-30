Bengaluru, October 30: The video of a young woman being sexually harassed by an elderly man at a mall in Bengaluru went viral on social media following which the police began a probe. The video shows the accused man deliberately touching the back of the woman at the games zone in the crowded mall. The video shows the man after the deliberate misbehaviour moving on to another place. The victim had not protested after the misconduct. Karnataka Shocker: Man Booked for Forcing Wife To Have Sex With His Friends in Bengaluru

The video was uploaded on an Instagram account and went viral on social media. The uploader had stated the incident had taken place at the famous Lulu Mall. “Recorded this incident today evening around 6.30 p.m. in Lulu Mall Funtura Bengaluru. This man in the video was doing such a thing to the random women and girls around here. Bengaluru Shocker: Asked to Leave Mall As Business Hours Had Ended, Woman Attacks Staff, Bites Cop; Arrested.

Man Deliberately Touches Back of Woman at Lulu Mall in Bengaluru:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yeshwanth_Thogataveera (@yesh_fitspiration)

"First when I saw him in a very crowded area, I felt suspicious about him and followed him recording the video. Then I got this. Went to security and complained about this, then we came in search of him but we missed. So informed the mall management and security, they said they’ll try to find that person and take action. Shame on such people,” the whistleblower stated. The jurisdictional Magadi Road police have taken the video and started the preliminary probe.

