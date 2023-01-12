Bengaluru, January 12: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl died after being thrown off her rashly driven school bus on Pichchanahallikere-Siddenahalli Road, near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district on Monday. She was crushed under the rear wheel of the bus.

The girl has been identified as Raksha S, a resident of Siddenahalli and a student of Sri Sai International School at Ramanahalli Gate near Harohalli. She was the eldest daughter of Swamy, an agriculturist, Indian express quoted police as saying. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Seven-Month-Old Baby Suffering From Pneumonia Fever Allegedly Administered Three Vaccine Doses, Dies in Hapur

The accident happened around 3.45 pm on Monday, when Rakshana was returning from school. Swamy alleged that the driver had failed to lock the bus door securely despite noticing that Rakshana was sitting on a seat opposite to the door. Chennai Shocker: Youth Takes Weight Loss Pills Without Prescription, Dies

The driver who was speeding reached a curve in the road and turned to the right rashly. Due to the impact, Raksha was tossed out of the vehicle and came under the rear wheel of the bus. She suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.

Police said the driver and attender escaped from the spot, leaving the vehicle behind. Kanakapura rural police have registered a case against the driver and the attender of the bus based on Swamy's complaint and a team has been formed to nab them.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 12, 2023 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).