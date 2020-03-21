Karnataka Health Assistant Seen in Video Callously Screening Passengers at Tumkur Railway Station, Gets Suspended

Karnataka health staff seen callously screening passengers | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bengaluru, March 21: A health department official in Karnataka was caught on video callously screening passengers at a railway station despite the outbreak of coronavirus. After the clip went viral, the divisional board of Railways inquired into the matter. The official was found to be a senior health assistant of Karnataka. The clip was shot at the Tumkur railway station. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

In the video, the health staff could be seen callously pointing the infrared thermal gun - used for measuring a person's temperature - while speaking on phone with his other hand. The 45-second clip shows him not paying attention to the body temperatures of the passengers entering inside the terminal.

Watch Video of Karnataka Health Staff's Callous Duty

This is how screening is happening at Tumkur Railway Station. The official isn't even reading the temperature and is busy on the phone and just doing namesake temperature testing. @sriramulubjp @mla_sudhakar @CMofKarnataka @PiyushGoyal @MoHFW_INDIA @SureshAngadi_ pic.twitter.com/BjrcoKSYoj — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) March 20, 2020

Observing the temperature of passengers entering the railway station was essential as those found to be with fever were to be stopped and screened further to check whether their symptoms match with coronavirus. The screening process is essential at transit points including railway stations as scores gather at such places, which may lead to transmission of the virus.

Taking cognisance of the video, the information and public relations department secretary P Manivannan announced that the employee of the health department has been sacked. The action was taken by Tumkur district health officer, after it was found that the health assistant had negligently discharged his duty.

Karnataka has so far confirmed 15 active cases of coronavirus in the state. One patient was earlier discharged after being cured, whereas, a 76-year-old person who returned from a month-long pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia died. Nationwide, the toll of infected cases jumped to 283 on Friday, with the maximum cases - 63 - being recorded in the state of Maharashtra.