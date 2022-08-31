Bengaluru, August 31: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea challenging permission for allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at Hubbali-Dharwad Eidgah Maidan. The High Court upholds the authorities’ decision to allow Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Court noted that said property is of the respondent and it is being used for carrying out regular activities. Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court ordered status quo with respect to the Eidgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru where the Karnataka government had permitted the holding of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations for a limited period from August 31.

A three-judge bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, AS Oka and MM Sundresh had ordered to maintain the status quo as of today by both sides. Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals Can Take Place at Eidgah Ground in Hubbali On August 31; Karnataka HC Rejects Plea Challenging Permission.

Central Muslim Association of Karnataka has moved the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court order which grants permission to the state government to consider the application for use of the Idgah in Chamarajpet, Bangalore, Karnataka for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards.