Kalaburagi, November 5: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly murdered by an armed gang in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district on Thursday. The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Abhishek. He was government employee. Abhishek was killed on the premises of the Central Bus Stand in Kalaburagi. The deceased’s gfather lodged a complaint against the accused. Bengaluru Shocker: 29-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death By Father After Argument Over Trivial Issue; Accused Detained.

According to a report published in The New Indian Express, the victim’s father named Murtuja, Sagar, Akash alias Adarsh alias Mayabhai, and Shubham Sitnoor in the murder of his son. Notably, Abhishek was also an accused in an attempt to murder case along with eight others. The victim’s father alleged that the accused used to threaten his son over the alleged crime. Karnataka Shocker: Man Hacks Father, His ‘Lover’ to Death With Machete in Mysuru.

Panic gripped the area due to the murder. After committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. On the basis of the deceased’s father, a case has been registered in the matter agisnt the accused. The police have started an investigation into the case. The police are also checking the CCTV footage of the area at the time when Abhishek was murdered. Teams have been formed to nab the accused.

In another incident, a man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people in Karanataka’s Mangaluru city on Wednesday due to a dispute over bursting crackers. The incident took place at an apartment in the Car Street area of the city. The accused were arrested by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2021 09:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).