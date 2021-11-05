Mangaluru, November 5: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by two people in Karanataka’s Mangaluru city on Wednesday due to a dispute over bursting crackers. The incident took place at an apartment in the Car Street area of the city. The deceased was identified as 40-year-old Vinayak Kamath. He was a resident of the Veera Venkatesh Apartment near the Mahammaayi Temple. Virar Builder Stabbed to Death by Unknown Assailants With Sharp-Edged Weapon While Visiting Temple.

The accused, 75-year-old Krishnanand Kini and his son Avinash Kini, stabbed Kamath at around 11 pm on Wednesday. According to a report published in The Times of India, Vinayak objected to children from the third floor bursting crackers at the apartment. He complained that it was creating noise. However, both the accused backed the children.

The dispute aggravated further and turned into a heated argument. As things went out of control, Avinash manhandled Kamath while his father stabbed the victim in the chest and neck with a knife. The victim was rushed to a hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. Gujarat: 25-Year-Old Labourer Stabbed to Death By Two Friends In Rajkot District.

Kamath’s wife, Amani Kamath, lodged a complaint against the accused. In the complaint, she also mentioned that a few days back also there was a scuffle between her husband and the accused over repair works in front of the apartment complex. On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered against the accused, and both were arrested. The police have launched an investigation into the matter. Kamath is survived by his wife, a three-and-a-half-year-old son.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2021 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).